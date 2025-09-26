Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverly revealed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard has got “sign-off from the specialist” after making his first appearance since June earlier this week – and could be in line for a League One outing on Saturday.

Hazard had been out of action since June with a knee injury sustained while on international duty but played 90 minutes as Argyle emphatically defeated Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer for Plymouth last season despite the club suffering Championship relegation, and will hope to stake his claim for a spot in Northern Ireland’s squad for next month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Slovakia and Germany at Windsor Park.

Hazard is battling with former Fulham youngster Luca Ashby-Hammond for the number one spot at Home Park – the 24-year-old has played in all nine of Plymouth’s League One fixtures to date.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard has made his Plymouth Argyle return. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Cleverly has been left with a selection headache ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion after confirming Hazard is ready to make a league return.

"It was a pre-planned trip just to make sure things are settling down nicely with the knee,” said Cleverly of Hazard’s midweek trip to see a specialist. "That was always the case he was going to see the specialist.

"It was just a normal bit of post-match aggravation that you expect coming back from a long-term injury. He's mentally in a good place after getting the sign-off from the specialist and he will be available for selection on Saturday.

"You can see in his body language (he’s ready to go), he wants to let everyone know that.

"I have no doubt about that, none at all. If I saw a doubt in a goalkeeping position then you wouldn't take the risk. Conor has made my decision very difficult this weekend because he's showing every day how available he is."