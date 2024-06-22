Reports: Premier League giants Chelsea interested in £20million move for former Northern Ireland youth international

Omari Kellyman celebrates after scoring for Northern Ireland U17s against Albania in November 2021. PIC: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

A former Northern Ireland youth international is reportedly on the cusp of a huge £20million move to Premier League giants Chelsea from Aston Villa.

Omari Kellyman, who received his maiden Northern Ireland U17 call-up from current Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle in October 2021, is attracting significant interest from the Stamford Bridge club with The Telegraph’s Matt Law tweeting on Saturday morning that the Blues have made an approach for the talented teenager while Fabrizio Romano posted the potential move will be a separate deal to the one that sees Netherlands international Ian Maatsen go in the opposite direction.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein also said the move is close to agreement with the young striker still needing to finalise terms and complete his medical before it can be made official.

Kellyman started in three matches for Lyttle’s U17 side during European Championship qualification before making the move up to Northern Ireland’s U18 squad in March 2022, playing in friendlies against Austria, Czechia and Norway.

He also received a call-up to Northern Ireland’s U19 squad for the Football Federations Cup in Spain later that year.

The 18-year-old has since opted to represent England, the country of his birth, and has racked up seven appearances for their U19 side, including playing against Morocco and the United States of America in March.

He made his professional debut in Villa’s 3-0 UEFA Conference League victory over Hibernian in August and celebrated another milestone at the end of last season after making a maiden Premier League appearance against Manchester City.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has previously stated that significant effort was made by the Irish FA to keep Kellyman in their system before switching to England, telling Birmingham Live: "It’s disappointing but all efforts were made to keep Omari.

"I’ve been consistent in my opinion about the FIFA rules with regard to an issue like this and feel there needs to be a little more flexibility up until senior levels. I do think if a decision is made by a player before a certain age they should have the right to reconsider that decision.

"With eligibility in international football you handle it the best way you can. You put your proposition to the player and where you see them going forward and why you want them as part of your squad and then it is down to them what decision they make.