Sheffield Wednesday boss offers update on Northern Ireland international after surgery confirmation

Northern Ireland international Pierce Charles has underwent shoulder surgery following an injury suffered while playing for Sheffield Wednesday – and manager Henrik Pedersen has revealed they still don’t know the severity of the goalkeeper’s issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles has been ruled out of Northern Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany, and while it was hoped he’d be available for October’s fixtures, that has now been thrown into doubt.

The 20-year-old had made a fine start to the Championship campaign, registering 11 saves in Wednesday’s opening fixture against Leicester City and also started in their EFL Cup win over Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles, the younger brother of fellow Northern Ireland international Shea, has established himself as number one under Michael O’Neill, starting in seven of his country’s last eight matches.

Pierce Charles has underwent surgery on a shoulder injury. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Having progressed through Northern Ireland’s youth ranks, Charles made his senior debut in October’s Nations League stalemate with Belarus and got a first taste of the Windsor Park atmosphere during an unforgettable 5-0 triumph over Bulgaria three days later.

His form had attracted interest from West Ham and Rangers while French outfit Strasbourg reportedly had a £2million bid rejected.

An untimely injury will likely mean Charles remains with the Owls beyond this transfer window, but it remains to be seen just how serious the issue is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will have surgery (on Friday) and then after this we will know more about the time and how long (he will be out for),” Owls boss Henrik Pedersen told News Letter’s sister title The Star. “I hope for the best, but the specialist has said that he needs to come in before we can see exactly how long things are.