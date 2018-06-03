INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY: Northern Ireland lose to Costa Rica

Northern Ireland have lost 3-0 against Costa Rica in their friendly in San Jose.

Rangers’ Lee Hodson replaced full-back Shane Ferguson in the only change to the Northern Ireland team to face Costa Rica.

Michael O’Neill once again named a strong XI following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Panama, who, like Costa Rica, will be at the World Cup later this month.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas started for Los Ticos fresh from winning a third Champions League, while Joel Campbell, Bryan Oviedo and Cristian Gamboa - who have all played in the Premier League - started, with ex-Fulham midfielder Bryan Ruiz on the bench.

The home side threatened with a series of crosses, and should have gone ahead from a corner when Oscar Duarte nodded wide before they did go in front via a set-piece.

Campbell’s corner from the right was flicked on at the near post by Giancarlo Gonzalez and Johan Venegas nodded home from virtually on the line in the 30th minute.

Less than a minute into the second half Northern Ireland were 2-0 behind as Arsenal’s Campbell doubled Costa Rica’s lead.

Daniel Colindres rolled the ball across the box and Venegas left it for Campbell to place a first-time shot low past Trevor Carson.

Northern Ireland have only lost by more than one goal to Germany and Croatia since November 2014 but they fell 3-0 behind with 22 minutes still to go.

Again it came from a Campbell corner, this time substitute Francisco Calvo was the one to head in at the near post.

Northern Ireland could not find a consolation in the closing stages as their end-of-season Central American tour ended in a 3-0 loss.