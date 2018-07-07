Into the semi-finals: England defeat Sweden in World Cup quarters

ENGLAND 2 SWEDEN 0

England are in dreamland after making it through to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli against stoic Sweden.

Days after laying their penalty ghosts to rest against Colombia, Gareth Southgate's men diligently went about their job in Samara to continue this extraordinary summer and bring the fantasy of replicating the heroes of 1966 closer to reality.

Croatia or hosts Russia now await in just England's third-ever World Cup semi-final, with headers either side of half-time by Maguire and Alli securing a comfortable 2-0 quarter-final win against surprise package Sweden.

The Three Lions followed manager Southgate's advice to grab the chance of a lifetime and produced an industrious display that made a mockery of Swedish quips about entitlement in the build-up.

Maguire epitomises the graft this squad have put in over the years and headed home his first international goal after 30 minutes, continuing his rapid ascent from fan in France at Euro 2016 to England hero in Russia.

Alli has also come up the hard way and helped put a frustrating tournament behind him by wrapping things up after team-mate Raheem Sterling wasted chances and Jordan Pickford superbly denied Sweden's Marcus Berg.

Fresh from his heroics in Tuesday's shootout, the goalkeeper's latest fine display helped England keep their first clean sheet of the tournament as this band of brothers reached the semi-final without incurring a suspension or any real injury concerns.