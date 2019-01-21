Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny says time at Derry City 'shaped' his career

FUTURE Republic of Ireland boss, Stephen Kenny claims his time at Derry City ‘shaped’ him and admits he found it difficult to leave the club.

In an extensive interview with Irish sports journalist, Paul Kimmage in the Irish Independent, the former Derry supremo admits he fell in love with Derry and the Brandywell club.

Recalling his time on Foyleside, where he spent five years as manager during two different spells at the club, the recently appointed Republic of Ireland U21 boss said he had used the city’s history to help galvanise his squads.

“Derry shaped me a lot,” he said. “It’s an amazing city. I loved it. They’re very proud of their city and quite isolationist in the way they think. They’re detached from Belfast, detached from Dublin.

“I used that (their history) to galvanise the whole thing. I liked managing the club . . . no, it was more than that, I loved it. I loved the club.

“They tell you all the time on these coaching courses, “Don’t ever fall in love with a club. But I did. I found it difficult to leave.”