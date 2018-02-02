IRISH CUP: Alex O’Hanlon may start for Glentoran against Ballyclare Comrades

Glentoran could have former Liverpool midfielder Alex O’Hanlon in their squad for Saturday’s afternoon’s Irish Cup sixth round tie against Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park.

O’Hanlon has agreed an initial deal to stay at The Oval until the end of the season after spending five years at Anfield.

“We are delighted to get Alex on board,” said Glens boss Gary Haveron.

“He has a great pedigree and is a quality player. He was at Liverpool from the age of 16 to last year, and he was on the first team bench six times.

“He came home and we identified him as a target and are delighted to get him signed up for the remainder of the season.”

“The deal is to the end of the season and then we will re-evaluate things. The initial contract suits both parties.

“He is fit and raring to go, and he will join up with the lads for training this week.

“His international clearance has gone through so he is available for Saturday’s Irish Cup game against Ballyclare. He will hopefully come straight into my plans.”

And Comrades manager Clifford Adams hopes that his players will rise to the occasion against the Danske Bank Premiership side.

“Everyone of our lads will be itching to get the opportunity to play against Premiership opposition,” he stated.

“They will want to be on the big stage, and although Glentoran will be billed favourites, the pressure will be on them to deliver.

“We have nothing to prove, and if we could get the first goal, who knows what might happen,” he stated.

Also in the sixth round tomorrow afternoon Larne entertain Dundela.

The Inver Park club are a division above Dundela - but Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is taking nothing for granted.

“I have watched them and they are a good side.

They have experienced players - who have played in the Irish League - and youth in their sideand I am expecting a tight game. But this is the Irish Cup and we want to go as far as we can.”