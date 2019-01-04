Irish Cup: Confirmation of sixth-round draw details

The draw for the sixth round of the Tennent’s Irish Cup has been scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).

Fans can hear the draw from around 5.30pm live on BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound programme.

Fifth-round ties tomorrow are as follows:

Knockbreda v Strabane Athletic; Queen’s University v Lisburn Distillery (1.30 kick-off).

Ards v Carrick Rangers; Ballinamallard United v PSNI; Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts; Coleraine v H&W Welders; Crusaders v Glentoran; Dergview v Maiden City; Dundela v Ballymena United; Glenavon v Rosemount Rec; Institute v Warrenpoint Town; Larne v Newry City AFC; Limavady United v Larne Tech OB; Linfield v Ballyclare Comrades; Loughgall v Crumlin Star; Portadown v Abbey Villa (3 o’clock kick-off).