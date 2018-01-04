Irish Cup fairytale

Not even Storm Eleanor can stop Maiden City in their preparation for tomorrow’s Tennent’s Irish Cup tie at Crusaders (KO 3pm).

The entire squad made sure they were available for selection as they all reported for training on Tuesday night during the peak time of Storm Eleanor and because of that Maiden City manager Colm Cassidy knows he has somewhat of a nice selection headache.

It really is a fairytale tie for the Derry men, who only became a senior club just 18 months ago, as they come up against the Danske Bank Premiership league leaders.

Stephen Baxter’s side, who have won their last eight games in a row, with the likes of Paul Heatley and Gavin Whyte in particular in sparkling form, nevertheless Cassidy knows his players are going to relish tomorrow’s clash.

“On Tuesday night despite the storm, we had 25 at training and they were getting beat up the face with the wind and the rain but they were all there,” he insisted.

“I’m delighted for the players for the hard work that they have put in, but me personally I’m not getting distracted because my main concern is the league.

“But some players they may never get this opportunity again and as I said to them at training on Tuesday night I just want them to compete and enjoy the day, no matter what the result is, go and enjoy it.

“Because we had the Craig Memorial Cup Final we didn’t have a Christmas night out, so ultimately this to me is our Christmas party, so whatever happens, we are going to just let the hair down, chill out and enjoy the occasion.

“Now don’t get me wrong, we are going into the tie with a game plan and we can’t have a negative attitude because if we do then what’s the point, yes we maybe have one tiny, tiny chance but you have to believe in that chance.”

The former Phoenix and Park Bar manager, who has really just taken over the hot-seat at Maiden City this season, is hoping that the Crues have an off day.

“We are in a win, win situation, as no one gives us a chance and we know that, but you never know,” he added.

“Maybe a dodgy decision, a sending off or a penalty awarded, you just don’t know.

“Look at Bristol (City) beating (Manchester) United a few weeks ago, so you never know, anything can happen.

“I’m hoping that we just go and compete and I told the boys at training this week, that I want to leave with a good impressive, I want us to not just do Maiden City proud, but to do the city proud and if anyone from Crusaders says that ‘he played well or we try to play the right way’ then it’s job done for me.”

Cassidy knows everyone at the club are looking forward to the whole occasion and he’s hoping players like Darren McCready, Ryan Semple and Aaron Walsh in particular will show their experience tomorrow afternoon.

“It’s an achievement in itself the fact that we have got this far,” he added.

“We had four difficult games to get this far against Portstewart, Tandragee Rovers, Lurgan Town and Dollingstown, so it’s great for the club that we have got someone like Crusaders, a massive club.

“We all know what type of player Paul Kee and John Cunningham can produce from the academy, so ultimately, we want academy players coming through and getting into our Intermediate team. Then down the line we want to try and get out of the Intermediate League and move up through the leagues.

“In fact, I hope we have a lot of academy players at Seaview on Saturday, so it gives them a taste for it and then when they force their way into the team the likes of Semps, Walshy and Darren McCready will help them.”