IRISH CUP FINAL: Cliftonville boss Barry Gray expects backlash from Coleraine

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray expects Coleraine to be totally focused on claiming the Tennents Irish Cup at Windsor Park this afternoon after the disappointment of last year’s final heartbreak against Linfield.

The Bannsiders never turned up last season and want down 3-0 to the Blues without much of a fight.

And Gray knows that Oran Kearney’s men will be determied to put that wrong - right.

“You would imagine that Coleraine learned a lot from last year’s final and any mistakes they made that day they will make sure they won’t repeat them.

“That can maybe work against us as they they will be determined not to be overpowered by the occasion this time but our priority is performing to our potential and if we do that we know we can win the game.

“We are playing against one of the top teams in the country so we know how difficult it will be,” said Gray.

It’s also been a long time since the North Belfast outfit got their hands on the Irish Cup and Gray knows how important it is for his side to get the job done this afternoon.

“It’s amazing to think that Cliftonville haven’t won the Irish Cup since 1979.

“When you speak to anyone who can remember that occasion it’s obvious that those players and that team earned legendary status so the opportunity is now there for this side to become heroes like the 1979 team.

“The current squad isn’t to blame for that long period when opportunities to win the Irish Cup were lost and for that reason there should be no pressure on our players and they don’t need to right any wrong.

“But Cliftonville fans are quite staunch when it comes to the Irish Cup and the prize has become like a holy grail to them so the players know that opportunity to make a special bit of history for the club is there to be grasped. I really want the players to embrace that opportunity and you hope your big players step up to the plate.

“Games involving the two teams have been tight and on paper while it appears to throw up some fascinating head to head battles you don’t always get a thrilling game,” he said.

And Gray is convinced his dangermen Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly will deliver on the day.

“There was never a time when Joe’s ability was being questioned. Earlier in the season his form was a little inconsistent.

“But Joe’s partnership with Rory Donnelly has really developed and we’ve got to give both players huge credit for that.

“Rory is touching 30 assists for the season and while Joe has found the net more. The partnership has developed nicely. His finishing can be top class but he has fantastic players around him and sometimes it takes something special to win a game and we know Joe can produce that.”