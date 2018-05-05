IRISH CUP FINAL: Coleraine boss Oran Kearney looking for final piece of jigsaw

Oran Kearney believes landing a major piece of silverware would be the ‘final piece of the jigsaw’ for his talented team.

Coleraine have gone close in the Irish Cup last year and in the league this season, but the Bannsiders boss believes landing the first will be the catalyst for winning more.

“Seven years ago it was about starting to build,” he said.

“Then we had that group of players - the Lyndons, the Jamies, the Brads - and it was about waiting until we could get them in and getting experience.

“When they got experience it was about getting in to semi finals, which we weren’t doing in the first couple of years. When we finally got to the semi finals it was about breaking that duck and getting to a final.

“We’ve moved up the rungs of the ladder, the next rung is to put silverware on the table.

“When we do that I believe it will be the first of many.

“For me that is the final piece of the jigsaw we are missing so we will realise this is achievable on a regular basis.

“I think we probably are ahead of where we thought we’d be. This time last year we finished on 65 points, I think we were 25 points behind Crusaders.

“If I’m being honest the target was probably to half that deficit and get within touching distance of them.

“We’ve gone from 25 points to two points.

“The rate of progression has been fantastic, the Irish Cup final last year and European football were two big catalysts for us to do that.”

The Bannsiders have had to toughen up quickly along the way following the League and Cup disappointments, but they are now battled hardened.

“You are a bit wary when it’s a new experience, that being the title run-in and the disappointment of last Saturday,” said Kearney.

“There was very few things said after the game on Saturday because I didn’t feel it was the right time.

“I sent a brief message out on Sunday that things aren’t handed on a plate and that we had to get over it quickly, clear the mind and body, and that when they came through the door on Tuesday night their body language and mindset was 100%.

“If I’m being honest I knew they were over it and raring to go after about two minutes of training. The way they arrived, the buzz, the hype, the quality of the training session, it was through the roof.

“For me I’ve all the signs that we’re ready to go on Saturday. We have used last year’s final as motivation throughout the season, particularly at different rounds in the cup we alluded back to what happened last year.

“I would attribute a lot of our league form to what happened last year, and the experiences gained that day.”

“I’m in football long enough though to know it’s the most ruthless sport to be involved in.

“I’ve had some well-wishing messages since Saturday, but you don’t get what you deserve in this sport, nothing is handed to you on a plate.

“We won’t be going out on Saturday with our lip out or feeling sorry for ourselves, and we’re not heading out thinking that because of our performances over the last couple of months that the world owes us a living and it will hand us the cup.

“We know we need to be on full throttle on Saturday to get us a result and win the cup.”

With over 6,000 Coleraine fans expected to make the trip up to Windsor Park there is a real sense of local pride, and Kearney believes that comes from the strong local heartbeat in the team.

“The Coleraine club I walked in to had only really Howard Beverland and Johnny Watt as local players,” he said.

“For the size of that area we hadn’t blooded any local lads in nine or ten years.

“Now we’ve seven or eight from the wider area, with that brings families, wives, girlfriends and friends.

“I think the whole of Dervock is coming up to support Gareth McConaghie.

“All of a sudden it has gripped people, and I think it is that identity.

“Instead of going to watch the Coleraine of old where there was players that you knew because they played for the club, but you had no real association with, you have a real identity with the club now because of the local players.

“There are so many Coleraine tops floating about now, you walk down the street and it’s not Liverpool or Manchester United kits people are wearing, it’s Coleraine.

“We train down at the University in Coleraine and Bertie Peacock Youths are on before us, they come walking through the communal changing area and you can see the young lads in awe of the likes of Lyndon, Brad and Gareth.

“That identity is priceless and it has given our club such a lift.