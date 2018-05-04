IRISH CUP FINAL: Marty Quinn is sitting firmly on the fence

Marty Quinn will have divided loyalties whilst watching this Saturday’s Tennent’s Irish Cup final.

‘Quinner’ played for and managed Cliftonville to a league title win in 1998 before going on to spend nearly nine years in the hot seat at Coleraine Showgrounds.

He was part of the fabled Reds side which won the Irish Cup back in 1979, ending 70 years of hurt in the competition for the Solitude outfit.

Quinn went on to have further glory in the competition with Coleraine as they beat Glentoran to claim the honours in 2003.

Speaking ahead of the two sides going head-to-head at the National Stadium this Saturday Quinn said he cannot believe neither side has had further success in the competition.

“Winning the cup with Cliftonville and Coleraine was a real milestone because the clubs hadn’t won anything in a number of years,” said Marty.

“But it’s remarkable to think that neither side have won it since.

“Before we won it in ‘79 we hadn’t won it in 70 years!

“People talk about hoodoos but for me it’s a lot of rubbish.

“In 1979 we went to the Chimney Corner for some lunch before the game, and the celebrations took place their afterwards.

“I decided I would take Coleraine their in 2003 because I’m a bit superstitious like that.

“I just thought it would work, and thankfully it did.”

Quinn and his Bannsiders side returned to jubilant scenes in Coleraine, but he had a feeling from the first round that he would be heading back to the Ballycastle Road with the trophy.

“From the very first round we played in I felt we would go on and win it,” he said.

“There was such great self belief through that team.

“I remember Gerry Flynn saying after the team talk on the day he knew we were never going to lose.

“The lads just went out and had so much confidence.

“The Glens were also going for the ‘Clean Sweep’ and that was all the talk before the game.

“We were made to feel that we were only coming up from the country to make up the numbers. We used that as motivation on the day.

“The scenes when we arrived back in Coleraine after the game were unbelievable.

“There was thousands of fans waiting at the train station to welcome us home.

“The fans carried us off the bus!

“We had some party that night I can tell you.”

So where does Marty see the trophy ending up this time?

“I can’t wait, I’m really looking forward to the match,” he said.

“It’s a huge game for both teams, but I don’t know what way will it go.

“To be honest though I am sitting on the fence!

“On paper they are probably two evenly balanced teams, but obviously Coleraine have produced it on a regular basis this season.

“Unfortunately they will miss young Lyndon Kane, it’s a massive blow for them, and I really feel for the lad.

“But they are strong at the back. I like the two centre halves - Gareth McConaghie and Stephen O’Donnell.

“They are my type of players, they attack everything and are proper defenders.

“They will have their work cut out though against Joe Gormley and Ruairi Donnelly.

“Joe scores goals for fun, and Ruairi is a very tricky customer.

“Coleraine will have to be on their toes wen those two are around.

“Coleraine will want to make things right from last season’s final when they just didn’t show up on the day.

“They really have come on leaps and bounds since then, Oran has done a fantastic job with the squad, they deserve so much credit.

“They will be out to show they have learned from last year’s disappointment.

“They have some big players who I’m sure will want to put things right,” added Quinner.