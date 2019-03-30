Irish Cup Final spot is everything says Coleraine’s Ben Doherty

Midfielder Ben Doherty feels retaining the Irish Cup is the preferred option for Coleraine, to secure European football for next season.

The Bannsiders face champions Crusaders in the all Premiership semi-final in front of the BBC cameras tomorrow and Doherty admits two cup tie victories is the perfect plan for the holders.

Ben Doherty celebrates his goal against Dergview in an earlier round. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

If they miss out on Irish Cup success then Rodney McAree’s side will have to try and secure a Europa League spot through the league, something, which Doherty and Co don’t want to do.

“We are treating the Irish Cup like if we win two games to guarantee Europe,” he insisted.

“They won the Irish Cup last year and that’s their aim this year, so we need to get the finger out now for next Saturday, because there’s a lot of people expecting a result and we need to deliver.

“We want to make sure that we don’t have to go through all the process of playing play-off’s, as that’s another few weeks added onto your season.

“You be tired coming towards the end of the season and if we are in that European play-off, then that’s another few weeks added on whenever players are probably ready to switch off, but they have to get themselves going again for another few weeks and it is tough.

“So we would rather get into Europe, through the Irish Cup, so that’s up to us now on Saturday, to make sure that we at least get into the final.”

The former Derry City man conceded that last week’s performance, which saw the Showgrounds men lose at Institute, wasn’t good enough and the 1-0 scoreline flattered the visitors, who in truth could have lost by more.

“We have a big game against Crusaders this Saturday in the Irish Cup semi-final and last weekend’s game against Institute was supposed to be good preparation for us, but we let ourselves down big time, but we need to regroup for a big game against the Crues,” he added.

“After our result against Institute, everyone will fancy Crusaders more than us, we were probably fancied more than Institute, after they lost at Ballymena United and they are missing a few key players who were big players for them at the start of the season, the likes of Mickey McCrudden, Ronan Doherty, Aaron Harkin and Joe McCready weren’t playing either, they are all good players and if you take them out of a team you would expect the team to be weakened, but Institute were a very good side and they deserved their win.”

The 22-year-old, who spent the first part of the season on-loan at Glenavon and he admits that spell at Mourneview Park helped him over come what was a disappointing and frustrating time at the Brandywell and he has carried that good form on at Coleraine.

Doherty, who’s father Eamonn also played for Derry and Coleraine, admits playing in midfield is exactly where he wants to play and he feels that slowly but surely he’s getting more and more confidence mixing it in the centre of the park.

“I have had a very good time since I have came into Coleraine in January,” he explained.

“I have enjoyed the Irish League, I was obviously at Glenavon to start with and had a good spell there.

“It was about getting confidence back for myself and also playing in a position where I always thought I was suited, but never really played in there, so for myself I wanted to go and test myself in a league and establish myself in midfield.

“I feel I have done that, obviously I have not got where I want to get to yet, but I have had a good spell so far.”