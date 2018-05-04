Irish Cup final: What time is kick-off? What TV channel is it on?

Coleraine and Cliftonville will battle it out for the right to get their hands on the Irish Cup this weekend.

The Bannsiders, who lost out in the race for the Danske Bank Premiership title to Crusaders on Saturday, are aiming for to lift the coveted trophy for the first time in 15 years.

Coleraine's Gareth McConaghie and Cliftonville 's Chris Curran pictured ahead of this weekend's Irish Cup final

Irish Cup final: Cliftonville national anthem plea rejected

Cliftonville, meanwhile, haven’t won the Irish Cup since 1979, but, having taken the scalps of Linfield and Crusaders en route to Windsor, will be hoping to leave Oran Kearney’s men empty-handed.

How can I watch or listen to the match and what time is kick-off?

BBC Sport NI will have live coverage of local football’s showpiece final on Saturday (May 5) across TV and radio.

Mark Sidebottom presents live coverage of the final on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 2pm.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter and Ballymena United manager David Jeffery join Mark in the studio while Chris Morgan is alongside Thomas Kane on commentary.

BBC Radio Ulster’s live coverage begins at 2pm. Michael McNamee presents Sportsound with Liam Beckett joining Joel Taggart on commentary for the 2.30pm kick-off.

Road to Windsor

Coleraine clinched their place in the decider with a 3-1 win over Larne in the semi-finals while Cliftonville beat Loughgall 4-1.

Quarter-finals

Coleraine 1-0 Glentoran

Linfield 0-1 Cliftonville

Round 6

Cliftonville 4-1 Crusaders

Coleraine 4-0 Institute

Round 5

Coleraine 7-0 Lisburn Distillery

Cliftonville 4-3 Warrenpoint Town

