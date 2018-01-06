IRISH CUP: Glenavon see off Carrick Rangers in fifth round

Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 3 (90mins 1-1 AET Glenavon win 3-1

Glenavon are through to the next round of the Irish Cup after a 3-1 win after extra-time against Carrick Rangers.

The Lurgan Blues will now face Dungannon Swifts in the next round - while Carrick will take on Linfield in the league on Tuesday night.

In the seventh minute Glenavon had the first chance of the match but Andrew Mitchell - who has been out of sorts in recent weeks shot just wide.

Carrick were not going to be pushed about and the next 10 minutes turned in to a battle as both sides fought to get the upper hand.

In the 23rd minute Joel Cooper's shot was deflected over after a ball from Bobby Burns.

Burns then tried his luck a few minutes later from a free kick. However his curling effort was just off target.

After 32 minutes Burns had another chance but his header was just off target.

Them just before the break it was 1-0 to the visitors. And it was that man Burns with the finish from 10 yards and it was what the Kurgan Blues deserved.

In the 54th minute it was 1-1. Captain Mark Surgenor scoring from the spot after the home side had been awarded a penalty.

Glen Roy had a chance to put the home side ahead in the 75th minute but he shot wide when well placed.

Near the death Burns had a chance to score the winner for Glenavon but Carrick keeper Harry Doherty saved well.

Surgenor was then sent-off in the second period of extra time after picking up a second yellow after a foul on Burns.

Then right at the death it was 3-1 as Andrew Mitchell chested it home from close range.