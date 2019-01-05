Irish Cup: Holders Coleraine see off H&W Welders

Goals in either half helped Coleraine edge out Championship side H&W Welders in the fifth round of the Tennent's Irish Cup.

Welders skipper Chris Morrow deflected into his net from a Alex Gawne shot in the first half, before substitute James McLaughlin made sure of the win with a sublime finish with 16 minutes to go.

There was no place in the squad for the transfer-listed Darren McCauley as speculation intensifies about his future with Crusaders one of a number of clubs interested in him.

Rodney McAree handed debuts to Jamie Glackin and Ben Doherty.

Doherty helped create the first opening for the Bannsiders on six minutes with a great ball in to Ian Parkhill, who fired narrowly wide.

Jamie McGonigle then glanced a header over before he had a shot blocked in front of goal.

The deadlock was broken three minutes before half time as Gawne fired in a low shot which Morrow inadvertently fired into his own net.

Two minutes later Josh Carson rattled the bar with a thunderous free kick.

Eoin Bradley should have made it two on 54 minutes as he raced clear, but he shinned his effort wide.

Five minutes later Gawne rattled the upright with a close-range effort.

They were almost made to pay for those misses as Scott Davidson fired against the woodwork at the other end on 68 minutes.

Coleraine wrapped it up with 16 minutes to go thanks to a sublime lobbed finish from substitute James McLaughlin three minutes after he came on.

With three minutes to go Gawne weaved his way through the Welders defence but just curled his effort wide of the far post.

Coleraine will now play Dergview in the sixth round.