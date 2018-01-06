IRISH CUP: Larne boss in line to inject in-form squad with up to six signings for Dergview date

Thomas Stewart may be one of six fresh faces on board with Larne’s recent revolution but the striker has a wealth of cup experience.

Stewart stands as part of a January string of signings hoping to beat the clock and complete the paperwork for a Larne debut this weekend against Dergview.

David McDaid, Martin Donnelly, Chris Ramsey, Ciaran Caldwell and Peter Finnegan will also be hoping to feature for the first time in Larne colours.

Larne’s significant financial boost is designed to drive the Inver Park outfit forward.

Cup progress this season could hand the Bluefin Sport Championship side an opportunity to emphasise those ambitions at the expense of a senior team.

However, Larne must first find a fifth-round path past Championship colleagues Dergview before turning sights to more high-profile affairs.

Stewart - who scored for Dundalk in September’s EA Sports Cup final victory for Dundalk - can count on knockout medals previously won with Linfield, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

“The club is trying to do big things and I want to play my part,” said Stewart following his arrival last weekend at Larne, who tackle Dergview aiming to extend a run of a single defeat in 12 outings.”

“The challenge is to win things and we know it is going to take a lot of hard work by everyone.

“I think I have taken opportunities when something has come up so now bring experience.

“I have won quite a lot so bring that and you can see Larne is a club craving trophies.

“There is ambition to go on to the higher level and that is something I share so we all just want to keep the heads down, continue working and see where it takes us.”