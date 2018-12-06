Irish Cup: Larne keen for another crack at the cup says Tim McCann

Larne coach Tim McCann says they will be as focused on doing well in the Irish Cup as they are on winning promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Inver Park outfit are the runaway leaders in the Bluefin Sport Championship and look odds-on to secure a place in the top flight sooner rather than later.

Larne had a great run in the Irish Cup last season reaching the semi finals

But McCann says they will give the Irish Cup their full attention after they were handed a home draw against Newry City in the fifth round.

"The aim of Tiernan (Lynch) and Kenny Bruce was to get us into the Premiership," he said.

"We're shaping up well for that at the minute, but it's by no means over, there's still a lot of football to be played.

"The Irish Cup is a nice venture away from all that and we'll be giving it a good go.

"It's a good game to take your mind off the league and tell the boys to go and enjoy themselves.

"Hopefully we can get a good run in the cup like we did last year.

"Yes we're going well in the league, but everybody likes the Irish Cup and wants to do well in it.

"The guys who were involved last year know how much of a buzz it brought to the town.

"We'll be giving it all we can and do all we can to go and win it.

"Newry are a really good team, everybody saw that when they beat the current Irish Cup champions Coleraine recently.

"Darren Mullen has the team playing really well, they are fighting for their lives.

"They won't have any fear coming to us. They're also playing at a higher level and a faster pace at this moment in time.

"The only advantage we have is that it's a home draw."