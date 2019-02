Larne's Tennent's Irish Cup quarter final against Coleraine will be broadcast live on BBC Northern Ireland.

The broadcaster confirmed on Wednesday the game at Inver Park has brought forward to Friday 1 March with a 7.45pm kick off.

It's the latest in BBC Northern Ireland's Friday night football series.

The two sides met in last year's semi final which Coleraine won 3-1 on their way to winning the trophy.