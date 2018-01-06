IRISH CUP: Loughgall looking for lift from league blues

Loughgall welcome PSNI to Lakeview Park hoping a break from tradition can help the club hit form.

Three defeats across December’s Bluefin Sport Championship four-game programme has left the Villagers outside the top-six pre-split league positions.

Given that run of results, a three-point gap over PSNI ahead of the Irish Cup fifth-round clash offers little lift in confidence for the village tie.

However, Loughgall manager Dean Smith is keen to maximise the change of competition towards a change of fortune.

“When a cup game comes around you either want to maintain winning momentum or, as in our case, use it as a clean slate to halt some frustrating results,” said Smith. “We want to use the January transfer window to strengthen our squad and create more competition for places, plus the hope is players ruled out in recent weeks will also start to return.

“Nathaniel Ferris has joined us from Dungannon Swifts and could be processed in time for the tie.

“I feel added strength in depth can help everyone raise the level in a bid to hold on to the shirt.

“Both clubs will look at this weekend’s Irish Cup game as an opportunity to progress in the competition, given it is between two Championship clubs.

“When the draw is made in a cup you want a big team at home to help the club or a tie you think can give you a good chance of making progress.

“We want the New Year to bring with it a fresh start and improved consistency.”

The match will offer Colin Malone a return to Loughgall in his role as PSNI joint manager.

Malone was in charge of the Villagers for over two years between 2011 and 2013.

Malone went on to take up a position as Lurgan Celtic boss, helping guide the club to the Irish Cup semi-finals in 2016.

As an added ingredient to the tie, Smith was at Glenavon as a striker during Malone’s spell with the Mourneview Park outfit.