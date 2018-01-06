IRISH CUP: Lurgan Celtic daring to dream of upset

Frankie Wilson is relishing the chance for Lurgan Celtic to gain a significant ‘shot in the arm’ by claiming a senior cup scalp.

The recently-appointed Celtic interim boss will host top-flight Glentoran at Knockramer Park aiming to build on last weekend’s first league point picked up under his control.

Celtic will dare to dream and Wilson maintains his faith in the magic of the cup.

“We have been going through a difficult time but if a club needs a shot in the arm then they don’t come any bigger,” said Wilson. “The Glens will be expecting a big win, as will the neutrals.

“But it’s cup football and if we can keep things tight for as long as possible you never know, we have a small pitch and the conditions will be a bit sticky so, come Saturday, all the questions will be answered.

“We all know what is in front of us with the Glens’ visit, it’s a great draw and another challenge to be faced.

“We will have a huge crowd and, hopefully, we can put on a good show.”

A well-earned point in the Bluefin Sport Championship last weekend at the same Lurgan venue against Knockbreda will offer an extra lift for Wilson’s young panel.

Wilson is also keen to maximise the increased profile provided by the draw.

“We had been losing heavily and to get even a draw at home seems like a victory,” said Wilson. “We battled well, the young lads were brilliant and they will get better.

“To be honest, we don’t have big numbers of players forming a queue to join Lurgan Celtic - but a good result here and there could change things.”