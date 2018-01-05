IRISH CUP: Patton could add extra cup magic to Swifts squad

Dungannon Swifts will be hoping recent arrival Mark Patton can add to his Irish Cup memories and aid the Stangmore Park side’s progress following a January switch from Glenavon.

Patton found the net to secure Glenavon glory in the 2014 Irish Cup final but opted to move on due to limited playing time with the Lurgan Blues.

The registration process may prevent Patton from making his Swifts debut when Limavady United arrive in town this weekend - but the winger’s capture offers a boost in confidence for a Dungannon squad struggling to find the net.

A single goal scored across December’s six-game Danske Bank Premiership schedule served to highlight the need for an increased attacking edge.

United make the trip to Dungannon also in search of improved form following five consecutive defeats.

“There normally is a shock in the Irish Cup every year, so why can’t it be Limavady?” said United player/manager Paul Owens. “It’s a tie we are looking forward to, as we are playing a Premiership team and have nothing to lose.

“Maybe we can build the confidence a bit, starting in training, because there’s no pressure on us.

“It’s a good pitch and, yes, the Irish Cup is always a game I look forward to but, to be honest, things are tough at the minute because it’s now six weeks without a league win and that is annoying me.”

The Stangmore Park tie could feature another player with Glenavon links following a loan deal to bring Aaron Canning to Limavady from Lurgan. Zac Barr is another fresh face in the United panel.

“Aaron is obviously going to be a big signing for us,” said Owens. “He brings great experience.

“Zach has trained with us and he’s ready to play.

“I don’t like saying that we need new players because this group of players I believe are good enough to compete at this level.

“I believe if we get the numbers up and put the hard work in on the training pitch, then we will be fine but we need to get the numbers up in terms of players doing all sessions.”