IRISH CUP: Ports target perfect start to new year progress

Portadown manager Niall Currie is confident of continued January additions despite concerns over the club’s financial security.

Discussions relating to historical debts of around £300,000 dating back approximately 15 years remain a priority for the Board of Directors.

However, assurances have been made by club officials of a commitment to honour wages until the end of the season.

Currie confirmed weekend deals ahead of kick-off in the 3-0 win over PSNI for Gregg Hall and Liam McAuley and is keen to strengthen across the New Year transfer window for a strong push across the second half of the Bluefin Sport Championship campaign.

The Ports kick off the new year aiming to see off Ballyclare Comrades in the Irish Cup - and move on from a 2017 dominated by problems on and off the field that culminated in relegation out of the Danske Bank Premiersahip.

“I trust the Board of Directors and no player has missed a wage,” said Currie. “That commitment is guaranteed until the end of the season.

“Rumours go around and I know, for example, Gregg was told a lot of things by other people but we go back many years and he trusts me and, as I say, I trust the directors.

“Any players that come in must prove they can grab that starting spot and I think we are in a state at present where we do not need wholesale changes.

“Maybe that was a different conversation six or seven weeks ago but the squad is in a good place.

“Gregg is a great professional, an athlete and one of the best in the league in my opinion.

“We tried to get him at the start of the season and he is a special talent who can add experience.

“Liam was also with me at Ards and he played a lot of first-team football as a fantastic back-up goalkeeper.

“Gary Liggett has also been training with us a few times but it has not gone as far as discussions.

“There are two or three areas in which we need to look at with regards to Mark Carson, John Connolly and Stefan Lavery out injured.

“With Matt Hazley leaving earlier in the season and now Kevin Amuneke away that gives us some movement with wages.”

Comrades’ surprising slump in form over the festive season resulted in Clifford Adams’ squad surrendering top spot in the Championship table.

In contrast, the Ports meet Comrades at Shamrock Park aiming to build on four consecutive Championship wins.

“We will be going all out to beat them, with the hope of being paired with some of the Premiership big guns in the next round,” said Adams, who can call on recent signings Chris Middleton and Joe Williamson. “Middleton and Williamson are eligible for this one and are likely to play some part in the cup tie.”

Comrades can draw confidence from two wins to date over the Ports in this season’s Championship.