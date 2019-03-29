Irish Cup: Stuart Dallas expecting a tough encounter between Crusaders and Coleraine

Northern Ireland star Stuart Dallas is expecting a real cup thriller as Crusaders take on Coleraine in the Irish Cup semi-final at The Oval on Saturday.

Dallas, who spent two years at Seaview, is hoping his former employers can make it through to the showpiece final, but he knows it will not be easy against Rodney McAree's men.

"It's a massive game, I think it's ten years since they last won it, so it will be good if they can reach the final," said the Leeds United midfielder.

"It's going to be a hard game for them, Coleraine are a good side, I wish them both well but hopefully Crusaders come out on top."

