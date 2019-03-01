Irish Cup: Tiernan Lynch’s Larne have Coleraine senior scalp in sights

Larne’s biggest night of the season is one days in the dreaming for boss Tiernan Lynch and his high-flying players.

The runaway Bluefin Sport Championship leaders stand one result away from securing top-flight promotion by March but remain outside the main stage ahead of tonight’s visit to Inver Park by Irish Cup holders Coleraine.

Coleraine's Stephen O'Donnell lifting the Irish Cup last season. Pic by INPHO.

The opportunity to reflect Larne’s ambition and advancement by knocking out a senior side with such an impressive recent record in the showpiece trophy has captured the imagination of the community.

Impressive efforts have led to the installation of Bleach Green Stand seats and an increased capacity for the eagerly-anticipated meeting.

With a squad considered equal at present to many senior clubs thanks to investment from owner Kenny Bruce in pursuit of long-term glory, Lynch is relishing the chance to celebrate the club’s continued development.

“That’s why we are here, we talk day in, day out about big nights and big occasions,” said Lynch on the official Larne YouTube account following Saturday’s league win at Harland andWolff Welders. “There’s none bigger at this stage, we’re on a journey and we’ve not won anything yet but have to enjoy those occasions.

“Coleraine are a very, very good side, we’ve watched them play twice.

“We’ve a gameplan to work towards and I’ve no doubt these boys will not let anyone down.

“I would never have made the eight changes (on Saturday) if I never felt we had the squad to come here and win.

“The players were absolutely superb at a difficult place with difficult conditions but we were professional.

“That was the message all week, we’ve a great squad with great camaraderie and each one would run through a brick wall for the shirt.

“It’s one game at a time and we try to keep looking in front of us.

“The crowd kept singing and were unbelievable as a 12th man.

“They are phenomenal, we need them behind us and they come in numbers and give us a great lift, so we need that from now until the end of the season.”

Coleraine also had cause for celebration - with the recent return of defender Stephen O’Donnell from long-term injury.

“I am absolutely delighted to get back playing because it has been a long three months,” said O’Donnell. “November was my last game and it is a big testament to the manager and Alan Millar because they looked after me.

“I was put in recently to try and get minutes under the belt.

“I have come back now and I feel 100 percent and my knee feels good and long may it continue.

“I think it is big for our season that we go and beat Larne and get the result.

“Larne are a decent side in the Championship but we will go there fully expecting to win but there will be times when they will have spells of possession.

“They have good players but it is all about game management.

“We all know what the Irish Cup run did for the club the last two seasons.

“We know how much the people of Coleraine crave success and trophies and as a club and a group we are craving that as well.

“We are going to play a Championship side and no matter how good they are or how many players they have brought in they will not be used to our intensity.

“We will be going there looking to win and get our names in the hat.”