IRISH CUP: Weekend review and sixth-round draw

Irish Cup holders Linfield will face Newry City AFC in the sixth round of the Tennent’s-sponsored knockout competition thanks to a 5-0 defeat of Glebe Rangers.

A Kirk Millar brace helped Linfield ease home - with Mark Haughey, Josh Robinson and Matthew Clarke the other scorers for last season’s winners.

Now Newry will visit Windsor Park on Saturday, February 3 following a 2-0 success against Harland and Wolff Welders off Keith Johnston’s double.

The high-profile clash between Cliftonville and Crusaders at Solitude marks the pick of the sixth round.

Cliftonville had defender Jamie Harney as the hat-trick hero during the Reds’ extra-time victory by 4-3 over Warrenpoint Town in which 14 players finished in the book and two dismissed.

Town had manager Matthew Tipton sent off following his introduction off the substitutes’ bench as a player.

Martin Murray’s double and a Darius Roohi finish proved the highlights for Warrenpoint.

Ross Lavery was Cliftonville’s other scorer - with Jamie McGovern dismissed for the hosts.

Crusaders set up the tie off an early Jordan Forsythe finish and second-half David Cushley volley in a 2-0 victory over Maiden City.

Coleraine - who lost out to Linfield in last season’s showpiece - will make the short sixth-round trip to Institute for a derby date.

Stephen Dooley marked his Coleraine debut with a goal alongside Matthew Kirk’s double and efforts from Gareth McConaghie, Jamie McGonigle, Martin Smith and Ian Parkhill to defeat Lisburn Distillery by 7-0.

Institute - in one of the early kick-offs - held the upper hand over Knockbreda off Gareth Brown and an Aaron Harkin penalty.

Glenavon’s pursuit of a third Irish Cup prize in four years gained a forward step off a 3-1 extra-time success in the trip to Carrick Rangers.

Bobby Burns, James Singleton and Andrew Mitchell were the Glenavon scorers as Carrick had Mark Surgenor on the scoresheet and in the referee’s book following his extra-time dismissal.

Other fifth-round results: Ards 4 (Michael Ruddy 2, David McAllister, Gareth Thomas) Crumlin Star 1 (James Doyle); Ballinamallard United 4 (Ryan Curran 2, Sean Noble, Sean McGovern own goal) Immaculata 2 (Brian McCaul, Kevin McGovern); Ballymena United 4 (Matthew Shevlin 2, Kyle Owens, Tony Kane) Moyola Park 0; Dungannon Swifts 4 (Ryan Harpur 2, Kris Lowe, Johnny Lafferty) Limavady United 0; Larne 3 (Darren Stuart 2, Ralph Kottoy) Dergview 0; Loughgall 4 (Peter Campbell 2, Nathaniel Ferris, Conor Mullen) PSNI 1 (Lukasz Adamczyk); Lurgan Celtic 1 (Aaron Rodgers) Glentoran 2 (Curtis Allen, Brian Toland own goal); Portadown 1 (Adam McCallum) Ballyclare Comrades 2 (Stewart Nixon 2); Queen’s University 0 Dundela 1 (Jordan Morrison).

The full Tennent’s Irish Cup sixth-round draw is as follows: Ballyclare Comrades v Glentoran; Ballymena United v Ballinamallard United; Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts; Larne v Dundela; Loughgall v Ards; Linfield v Newry City AFC; Cliftonville v Crusaders; Institute v Coleraine.