Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of nine Irish League top-flight clubs were in pre-season action over the weekend - including Glenavon's trip to Germany and Ryan Giggs' visit to Crusaders.

At Windsor Park, Linfield paid tribute to Matthew Clarke by arranging a testimonial for the defender as they hosted League of Ireland side Galway United.

The only goal of the game was scored by Ethan McGee late in the first-half as Clarke's tenure at the Blues ended in a narrow victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Castlederg native made over 400 appearances for Linfield but will now ply his trade at Scottish Championship side Livingston next season.

Linfield hosted a testimonial match for Matthew Clarke on Saturday as the Blues edged out Galway United at Windsor Park

Crusaders would also host a testimonial match of their own as Billy Joe Burns’ dedication to the Hatchetmen was honoured with the visit of League Two side Salford City.

Red Devils legend Ryan Giggs took part in pre-match events, including a Q&A with fans, as Burns’ contribution was acknowledged after winning three Premiership titles and a hat-trick of Irish Cup crowns during a decade in north Belfast.

The visitors would seal a 3-1 victory at Seaview through goals from Junior Luamba, Conor McAleny and Marcus Dackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Glenavon's trip to Germany ended in a 3-0 loss for Stephen McDonnell's men.

In a soaring heat, the Lurgan Blues would find themselves three goals down at the break but a resolute performance meant they didn't concede in the second-half.

Their opponents - FC Erzgebirge Aue - will travel to Mourneview Park next summer as the two clubs finally met after their preliminary round of the 1960/61 European Cup was cancelled due to visa issues.

Elsewhere, Coleraine fielded several trialists for friendlies against Comber Rec and H&W Welders and won both games 5-2 and 2-0 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their rivals Ballymena United beat Ards 3-0 on Friday night but suffered a 3-2 defeat at Championship side Limavady United on Saturday afternoon.

Rhyss Campbell would show a ruthless streak as he netted four times in Dungannon Swifts' 4-2 victory at Rathfriland Rangers, whilst Loughgall netted a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 at home to Bangor.