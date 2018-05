Crusaders defender Craig McClean has joined Ards.

The right-back, who won three Irish Premiership medals at Seaview, is among six new signings at manager Colin Nixon’s club.

They have also signed Mark Kelly, Kym Nelson, Sean Noble, Eamon McAllister, while Michael Kerr has signed on loan from the Crusaders.

Meanwhile, Michael Ruddy, Nathan Hanley and Luke Kelly have left the club.