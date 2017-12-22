Irish League Boxing Day fixtures and kick-off times

With derby clashes galore, Boxing Day matches are arguably the most eagerly anticipated of the Irish League season.

There are some festive crackers in store for fans of the local game with 'Bel Clasico' - Glentoran v Linfield - sure to serve up its usual football feast, while leaders Coleraine welcome Ballymena United to the Showgrounds.

At Seaview, Stephen Baxter's Crusaders host north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

What time do the Boxing Day matches kick off at?

This year's round of games all have a 3pm kick-off.

Who plays who?

Ards v Carrick Rangers

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Ballinamallard v Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran v Linfield

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town