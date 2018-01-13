IRISH LEAGUE: Bradley's late strike earns Coleraine the spoils

Dungannon Swifts 0 Coleraine 1

Eoin Bradley earned Coleraine a very valuable three points with a late goal to see off Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Bradley came off the bench to secure the win with an ice cool finish with 13 minutes to go.

The first half was a non-event with neither side really carving out a real opportunity.

The only major incident was the clash of heads between Dougie Wilson and Seanan Clucas.

Both players were forced to leave the action and are now doubtful for Tuesday night's League Cup semi final against Crusaders.

Into the second half and chances continued to be at a premium.

The Bannsiders shuffled their pack after the hour mark with Bradley and Darren McCauley entering the fray, and both were to have a say in the final outcome.

On 77 minutes Bradley latched on to a loose ball in the Swifts' box and coolly dinked the ball over the advancing Coleman.

The visitors had the chance to seal the points in the 90th minute after Bradley was upended in the box by David Armstrong.

McCauley stepped up but saw his spot kick superbly pushed away by Coleman.

It didn't have an impact though as the Bannsiders held on to keep pace with the Crues at the top of the league.