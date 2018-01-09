IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick Rangers ready to hand Nimick debut against Linfield

David McAlinden is ready to hand recent arrival Ryan Nimick a rapid introduction to life in Carrick Rangers colours.

The 20-year-old made a loan switch from Crusaders to Carrick this week and McAlinden has confirmed Nimick in line for a debut tonight against defending league champions Linfield.

“I’m looking forward to him joining up with us and he will be available against Linfield,” said McAlinden on the club’s official website. “We’re delighted to get Ryan on board, he’s a technically gifted midfield player, who will give us more guile and the ability to create more and score more goals.

“He’s someone that Crusaders rate very highly, having signed a two-year deal with them.

“With him coming on board until the end of the season, it’s a situation where everybody wins, we get the benefit of an exciting player and Ryan and Crusaders get the benefit of us developing him as a player.

“We would also like to thank Stephen Baxter and Jeff Spiers for getting the deal through, they have been great to deal with and we’re very grateful to them for letting Ryan join us.”

Nimick previously played under Rangers first-team coach Andy Hunter during County Antrim’s Milk Cup campaign in 2015.

One of Nimick’s two goals this season with Crusaders arrived in victory over Carrick last November.

McAlinden cut a frustrated figure following the weekend Tennent’s Irish Cup exit to Glenavon and cited a continued lack of cutting edge as key to a position above only basement-based Ballinamallard United in the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

Linfield manager David Healy is anticipating a tough test at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena.

“Carrick will make it difficult down there,” said Healy on the club’s official website. “It’s a ground and pitch that, in my time here, has always been tight and competitive.

“They are fighting I know they will be ready for the challenge.”