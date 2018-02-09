IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick Rangers target January joy starting with Ards away test

Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden is banking on a player boost to protect the club’s senior status.

Rangers returned to Danske Bank Premiership action this week anchored in the top-flight’s bottom two league placings.

Carrick Rangers manager David McAlinden. Pic by INPHO.

With last weekend’s focus on Tennent’s Irish Cup ties, McAlinden spent time on the training ground helping integrate fresh faces into a squad which featured eight New Year transfer window additions and the same number of exits.

Damien McNulty, Brendan Glackin, Darren Henderson, Ralph Kottoy, Julien Anau, Jonathan Smith, Eamon Scannell and Ryan Nimick will now be part of the club’s push for points.

“We have had some good sessions and everyone is working hard,” said McAlinden. “At no stage have we been down for a long period of time about our situation but everyone accepts disappointment at the run of results so far.

“It is about sitting down to analyse what we can improve, with our January business hopefully taking steps to fix some of our problems.

Ards manager Colin Nixon. Pic by INPHO.

“It is not about pointing fingers at anyone or putting the focus on who made a wrong decision as, irrespective of if it is on or off the field, we win or lose together.

“We have signed players we consider capable of coming in and adding to the quality, hard-working guys already at the club.

Ards’ cup adventure ended in high drama with a last-minute exit to Loughgall, having lost three players to red cards.

“We just have to get on with it but, certainly, there are ramifications to missing three players beyond the individual match,” said Ards boss Colin Nixon. “We have the automatic suspensions and potential additional punishment to stretch what is already a club with limited resources.

“I do not feel it was that type of game and it is difficult to just wipe the slate clean and move on - but that is what we must do coming into such an important league game.

“Our job now is to accrue as many league points as possible over the closing games.”