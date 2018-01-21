IRISH LEAGUE: Cliftonville’s Daniel Hughes signs for Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts have signed Cliftonville striker Daniel Hughes.

Hughes will give the Swifts extra firepower in the coming months and manager Rodney McAree is delighted to have him on board.

“I am thrilled we have been able to secure the signature of Daniel Hughes until June 2020.

“We have been actively looking for a striker and I am delighted as I know we have got the best possible player to come in to fill this position.

“He is a goalscorer and the kind of player we really have been missing. I really am looking forward to working with him and I’m so happy he has chosen Dungannon Swifts as his new club,” added McAree.

And Hughes says he believes he has made the right move at this stage of his career.

”What was a big attraction to me was the way Rodney (McAree) sets up his team and how they want to play.

“I felt this would really suit my style of play and that I would be a good match.”

“One of my main reasons for making the move to Stangmore was for the reason every player wants – to get game time. I wasn’t getting enough of that at Cliftonville and Rodney offered me the opportunity to play for his team and get a lot more game time!”