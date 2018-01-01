IRISH LEAGUE: Crusaders go top after victory at Mallards

Crusaders jumped to the top of the Danske Premier table with this 3-0 victory over basement side Ballinamallard.

But it took two wonder strikes and an own goal in the second half to secure the win.

Still unbeaten away from home the Crues opened up in the second half to find the net, and could have added another two before the final whistle.

They showed their intentions right from the start when Whyte’s low shot from distance zipped across the wet surface and across goal.

Midway through the half Owens won a good header to flick the ball into the path of Heatley, but keeper Richard Brush was off his line in a flash to deny the striker.

Then on 23 minutes two Ballinamallard defenders slipped to allow Heatley in for a second time and again Brush was on hand to deny the lively Crues man.

Ballinamallard won a free kick wide on the right after Curran was fouled. A quick ball into the penalty area found the Crues backline napping and Martyn had the ball in the back of the net, but referee Kennedy ruled off side.

Crusaders broke quickly with Whyte on the right. His cross was defended poorly and Heatley had a clear shot on goal, but keeper Brush beat the ball away to safety.

The Ferney Park outfit did have a wonderful chance to take the lead on 27 minute when Ciaran Martyn’s excellent flick to Curran, but the young striker rushed his effort and the ball flashed across the Crusaders goal.

It was Brush who came to the rescue again almost on the half time whistle when Heatley broke through, but the Mallard keeper, who has been in top form recently, made another excellent save.

The second half saw the Crues start brightly and within six minutes they were a goal up.

A ball knocked out of the penalty box fell beautifully for Jordan Forsythe, who controlled with his right and fired in an unstoppable volley from 35 yards.

On 70 minutes Crusaders added a second. This time Lowry’s pin point ball found Heatley on the edge of the penalty area. His driven effort across goal was met by defender Matthew Smyth, who could do nothing other than deflect the ball into the home net.

Crusaders wrapped the scoring up on 87 minutes, when again a poorly cleared ball from the home defence fell perfectly for Billy Joe Burns on the edge of the penalty area.

His first time half volley flew past keeper Brush and nestled in the top corner to send his side to the top of the table.