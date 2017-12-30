IRISH LEAGUE: Currie confirms two signings and is confident of New Year additions despite financial uncertainty

Portadown manager Niall Currie is confident of continued January additions despite concerns over the club’s financial security.

Discussions relating to historical debts of around £300,000 dating back approximately 15 years remain a priority for the Board of Directors.

Portadown manager Niall Currie with January signing Liam McAuley. Pic courtesy of Portadown Football Club.

However, assurances have been made by club officials of a commitment to honour wages until the end of the season.

Currie confirmed deals ahead of kick-off in the 3-0 win over PSNI for Gregg Hall and Liam McAuley and is keen to strengthen across the New Year transfer window for a strong push across the second half of the Bluefin Sport Championship campaign.

“I trust the Board of Directors and no player has missed a wage,” said Currie. “That commitment is guaranteed until the end of the season.

“Rumours go around and I know, for example, Gregg was told a lot of things by other people but we go back many years and he trusts me and, as I say, I trust the directors.

“Any players that come in must prove they can grab that starting spot and I think we are in a state at present where we do not need wholesale changes.

“Maybe that was a different conversation six or seven weeks ago but the squad is in a good place.

“I was able to go in today and name the same starting side and the same substitutes’ bench, which is how it stays.

“Gregg is a great professional, an athlete and one of the best in the league in my opinion.

“We tried to get him at the start of the season and he is a special talent who can add experience.

“Liam was also with me at Ards and he played a lot of first-team football as a fantastic back-up goalkeeper.

“He has been training with us and is a great character.

“Gary Liggett has also been training with us a few times but it has not gone as far as discussions and he is not going to be short of clubs.

“There are two or three areas in which we need to look at with regards to Mark Carson, John Connolly and Stefan Lavery out injured.

“With Matt Hazley leaving earlier in the season and now Kevin Amuneke away that gives us some movement with wages.

“Zac Wilson needs first-team football towards his hopes of a four-year scholarship in America so we’ve reached an agreement to let him go out and get regular playing time.

“We wish him all the best as he has a great future.”