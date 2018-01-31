IRISH LEAGUE: Darren Murray signs for Crusaders - while Peter McMahon joins Glentoran

Warrenpoint striker Darren Murray has signed for Danske Bank Premiership leaders Crusaders.

Murray has signed a three and a half year deal with the Shore Road club,

It is a good piece of business from Baxter as he has brought on board a proven goalscorer to help his side claim another league title.

And Peter McMahon has joined Glentoran just 24 hours after helping Dungannon Swifts reach the League Cup final.

McMahon has put pen to paper on a deal to move to the Oval.

The winger scored the equaliser in Dungannon’s League Cup semi-final win over Crusaders last night.

Meanwhile, midfielder Eric Foley has been released, and striker Jonathan Smith has signed for Carrick Rangers on loan until the end of the season.