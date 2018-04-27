IRISH LEAGUE: David Healy wants Blues to claim three points against Reds

Linfield manager David Healy wants his side to finish the season on a high as they face Cliftonville at Windsor Park in the Danske bank Premiership.

The Blues can still clinch third if they beat the Reds and Glenavon fail to get something from their clash with Coleraine. And Healy says the Blues will just focus on their own performance.

“We will try and take care of our job against Cliftonville on Saturday and get the three points but again we have to get the first and second half performances combined and then we might have a chance of winning the game.

“I don’t think Cliftonville are going to send a team down here that they think is not capable of getting something from the game.

“We will prepare during the week for the team they will send on Saturday and they have already beaten us a couple of times this year, so hopefully with a wee bit of luck and with a more ruthless edge to our finishing we can get the three points and hopefully claim third.”

And the former Northern Ireland international was disappointed by the way his side threw away a two goal lead against Coleraine last Saturday before drawing 2-2 with the Bannsiders.

“I was frustrated because I thought we were better than the result showed. But it sums up where we are this season with the sloppy defending with the two goals we conceded.

“We also had another two or three chances to get a third, so I am frustrated.

“We had a good first half and in the second the game started to swing in their favour and we started to get a wee bit sloppy.

“But then we conceded two very quick goals and we never recovered after that,” added Healy.