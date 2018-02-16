IRISH LEAGUE: Defensive frustration for Tipton as Warrenpoint prepare to tackle Carrick’s rejuvenated frontline

Defensive frustrations remain the primary cause of concern for Warrenpoint Town manager Matthew Tipton despite a January transfer window which featured the exits of two leading attacking names.

The departures of Darren Murray and Stephen Murray may have resulted in a reduction in the Town forward threat but Tipton’s focus continues to centre on a backline boost.

Carrick Rangers manager David McAlinden.

Warrenpoint visit Carrick Rangers having conceded three goals on each of the previous three fixtures. Although the quality of the opposition in Glenavon, Linfield and Cliftonville must be taken into account, Tipton is still determined to resolve the defensive woes.

“It is not even so much the number of goals as how we are shipping them this season,” said Tipton. “It is about staying turned in at all times and not dropping your focus.

“It seems as if every mistake leads to a goal against us and it is something we need to fix.

“Maybe it comes down to stripping everything back and not just assuming, as a coaching team, that the players understand everything.

“Teams are not cutting us open in games and our goalkeeper is not having to pull off a string of saves each match but the problem is that teams do not have to do those things and can still score.

“The players have been provided with information and we will work on the training ground to make sure everyone is aware of his responsibilities.

“The first part of any problem is identifying the issue, then it comes down to finding a plan to fix it, so the final step will be making it work.”

Warrenpoint hold a four-point lead over Carrick Rangers to remain outside the relegation zone heading into Saturday’s trip.

“No side ever gets it easy away to Carrick but we will continue to set up to try and win the game of football,” said Tipton. “Because of the reshuffle of fixtures it left us having a midweek match with Cliftonville with a number of players unavailable.

“That will change going into Saturday and, for example, Lorcan Forde is back available after spending time this week over at Burnley.

“The feedback from his few days has been really positive and they will continue to keep in touch.”

Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden is counting on a greater cutting edge in the final third to help move the club up the rankings over the second half of the season.

A frantic New Year transfer window led to eight additions and an increased attacking strength that McAlinden feels is key to hopes of progress.

“It was clear what we needed to add to the squad as, with the exception of maybe four of five games, we were competitive and had a say in the match,” said McAlinden. “We did not have the luxury of that competition for places before January and feel we have especially improved the attacking strength on top of what was already an honest and hard-working group.

“At the start of the season I felt it was going to be a relegation fight between four clubs and nothing I have seen so far has led to a change of mind.

“It is still about Ards, Warrenpoint, Carrick and Ballinamallard.

“Everyone wants to put together a run of results to open up a gap and move clear, with now three home games in a row.

“But I still view Saturday’s game with Warrenpoint as massive only from the context of the next fixture.

“Nothing will be decided no matter how the result goes this weekend but we understand the importance of starting to get wins.

“We had the 4-0 win over Ards followed by the sucker-punch of losing to Glentoran late on but both performances were positive from our viewpoint.

“That is what we want to build on and it may have come out as a win and defeat but we created opportunities and the squad is in a far better place now than it was even a week ago.

“But it comes down to picking up points on the pitch.”