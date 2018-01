Coleraine fans were left licking their lips in anticipation of what is to come from Stephen Dooley after an impressive showing from the 'new boy' in their 7-0 Irish Cup win over Lisburn Distillery.

Dooley, who is now in his third spell at The Showgrounds, scored one and was involved in several other goals as the Bannsiders swept aside their opponents to set up a sixth round tie with Institute.

Coleraine new boy Stephen Dooley.

Speaking to Steven Crawford after the game Dooley said he was pleased with how the game went.