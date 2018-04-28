Irish League: dramatic finale as Crusaders and Coleraine title battle goes to the wire

Final whistles at football grounds around the country this afternoon will signal the end of one of the most dramatic seasons in modern Irish League memory.

Fans can cross the turnstiles today in anticipation of 90-plus minutes of football to settle affairs at the top and bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter and Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

Following a thrilling 37-game battle between Crusaders and Coleraine to grab Gibson Cup glory, the destination of the league title will come down to results in Ballymena and Lurgan.

MORE: Harry McConkey wants Ballinamallard United to stay cool under pressure at Glentoran

Tension will prove just as high for those connected to Ballinamallard United and Carrick Rangers as the two clubs step out to settle the battle to beat the drop.

The high stakes extend to Glenavon’s bid to hold off outgoing champions Linfield and secure third place in pursuit of a potential automatic Europa League qualification spot and the significant cash boost.

Crusaders tackle Ballymena United aware that goal difference could prove decisive in securing the league’s ultimate reward. Coleraine visit Glenavon level on points with leaders Crusaders but hopeful of one more magic moment in a season of proud progress.

Ballinamallard United remain rooted to the bottom of the Premiership table but, thanks to a recent revival since Harry McConkey’s arrival, level on points with Carrick Rangers before visits to, respectively, Glentoran and Warrenpoint Town.

The fact that the Crues have found the net more than 100 times and Coleraine stand with only a sole defeat serves as evidence of the domestic game’s high quality - with more to come today.