Irish League: Glenavon sign Conor mcCloskey

Former Ballymena United winger Conor McCloskey has signed a two year deal with Glenavon.

Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton said: “I am delighted to secure Conor’s signature.

“He is a player I have admired for some time. In fact I tried to sign him some years ago when he was at Carrick Rangers but to his credit he stayed loyal to them after they gained promotion to the Premiership.

“I then missed out on him again when he went to Ballymena. I think Conor is someone who will definitely strengthen the squad. He is pacey, strong, good in the air and can also score goals.

“In addition he has the ability to play in a number of positions: full back, midfield or up front.

"Given the relatively small size of our squad it is important to have players who are as versatile as Conor. In my view he someone with considerable potential and we hope that he can fulfil it with Glenavon.'"