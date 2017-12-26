IRISH LEAGUE: Glenotran’s derby win over Linfield has restored some pride: Gary Haveron

A 2-1 win over Linfield at The Oval on Boxing Day was just the tonic the East Belfast club needed insisted manager Gary Haveron

“I’m pleased for the Board and the fans.

“I’ve said to the boys that one result will not undo the disappointment of the results over the past couple of months.

“But I wanted to restore a bit of pride and put a bit of belief back into the supporters.

“It really was a big test of character of our players.

“We probably had a bit of fortune about the winning goal, but that’s the wee breaks we haven’t all season long.

“We got a little bit of fortune but the boys deserved it because of the heart and desire they showed over the 90 minutes.

“We’ve put ourselves back in the top six with this victory, which no one gave us a hope in hell of achieving.

“It’s up to us to use this as a way of galvanising ourselves for the rest of the season.

“To come behind against Linfield at the Oval on Boxing Day and win is fantastic -- it’s something we haven’t managed since 2011. I’m really proud of the players.

“We now have to back up this results. The fans went home happy . . . they now have the Big Two bragging rights.”