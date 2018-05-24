IRISH LEAGUE: Glentoran announce new management team

Ronnie McFall has accepted Glentoran’s offer to continue as team manager for the forthcoming season with two Glentoran legends joining the management team in senior positions.

Gary Smyth has been named as assistant manager and has joined from Harland & Wolff Welders on a three year contract.

Paul Leeman also returns to the club after seven years and he has also signed a three year deal.

Kieran Harding remains as part of the management team as joint assistant manager with responsibility for first team coaching. Kieran joined Glentoran with Ronnie McFall in February.

Chairman Stephen Henderson said: “We are very pleased to have been able to put this management team together. Ronnie has agreed to lead a new structure as we prepare the ground for a regime we believe can successfully work to return the club to the sustainable competitive position we all expect.

“It was critical to the club to appoint people that had the correct balance of talent, professionalism, fortitude, hunger and a real connection with a fan base that have remained steadfast and loyal through our difficult recent seasons.”