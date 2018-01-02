IRISH LEAGUE: Glentoran boss Gary Haveron at a loss as to how match was allowed to start

Glentoran boss Gary Haveron was seething after his team’s Danske Bank Premiership game with Warrenpoint Town was abandoned at half-time on Tuesday night.

Referee Andrew Davey, on the advice of ground and safety officials, agreed to call a halt as parts of the upper grandstand began to break up.

The announcement was made as the team’s left the pitch -- after Haveron’s boys had taking a first half pounding against a howling gale force wind and driving rain..

He said: “I’m disgusted that the game was allowed to start. The pitch was in terrible condition. How it was allowed to go ahead, I’m not quite sure.

Town boss Matty Tipton had no complaints when the game was stopped.

He said: “It wasn’t a football decision to abandoned the game.

“We were happy enough to start the game, but when it comes down to the safety of the players and the spectators, when bits of the grandstand began to fall off, there is nothing much we as managers and players can do about it."