IRISH LEAGUE: Harry McConkey wants Ballinamallard to stay cool under pressure

Ballinamallard United boss Harry McConkey will be keeping track of two matches on Saturday as his side tackle Glentoran in the Danske Bank Premiership at the Oval.

McConkey will look to guide his side to three points at the Glens - while listening to Carrick Rangers game against Warrenpoint Town as he looks to get his side off the bottom of the table on the final league game of the season.

The Mallards are equal on points with Carrick - but David McAlinden’s side have a better goal difference.

It means that McConkey’s men have to better Carrick’s result to make the play-off’s while knowing that if Carrick manage to beat Warrenpoint they are dead and buried.

And McConkey who has revived the Mallards chances in recent weeks since taking over from Gavin Dykes says his side will give their all tomorrow afternoon.

“We know we have to better Carrick, but we have to go into this game looking to win it.

“But we will have people at the Carrick game and I will be getting feedback during the game.

“But you have to be sensible as a coach in the way you deed that information to your players.

“You don’t want them to become a mess of emotions and don’t play the game that is there in front of you. As a coach you should always be thinking about how I can make this tactically better and when the information comes in from the Carrick game I have to deal with that.

“Maybe I will have to sensible and sit and defend or maybe we will have to take major risks because time is running out and there is nothing to be lost in taking those huge risks.

“All I have told my players is to keep cool heads on and that is what we are asking them to do.

“You can’t perform if your mind is muddled, It has to be clear so they can do what they have been asked to do.

“We could present them with a scenario during the game and hopefully they won’t get ruffled. The most important thing is that they remain cool because you cannot perform if you are wound up like a spring,” he added.

And McConkey - with all his years of experience in the game - knows that Glentoran will not be an easy ask on their own patch.

“When you look at their players - and no disrespect to my players but when you look at their team sheet and ours, you would say every time that with the quality and experience they have they would be clear favourites for this fixture.

“But we have a group here who are very much together and the way Michael O’Neill has built for Northern Ireland on the world stage, we are like a mini Northern Ireland if you like because we have players who are pushing themselves to the limit and fight for each other.

“That is a very powerful weapon at this part of the season and we will look to get the job done against Glentoran at the Oval,” added McConkey.

And interim Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall is looking for a reaction from his side after last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Carrick Rangers.

“It’s important you get a bit of momentum going into the play-off’s, but they are one off games and it just depends on who turns up on the day and I fully expect a far better performance than we got in the second half against Carrick. I want to see an improvement from one to 11,” said McFall.