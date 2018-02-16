IRISH LEAGUE: Kearney determined to keep the pressue on Crusaders

Oran Kearney believes there will be plenty of ‘twists and turns’ in the final ten League games this season.

Coleraine played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Glenavon last Saturday, a result which leaves them five points behind leaders Crusaders. But Kearney feels there will be more drama to come.

“We have 30 points to play for and there will be a lot of twists and turns left,” he said.

“I’ve said to the players that we’ve only dropped two points, Crusaders may be five clear, but we’ve only drawn a game and we move onto the next one.

“The job for us in the next 10 games is to pick up as many three points as we can, and if and when Crusaders drop points, we need to make sure we are the first team they see and the gap closes.

“That starts on Friday night against Ballinamallard, we need to go there and get the three points with Crusaders not in league action. If I get another 10 of those performances like we did today, we won’t be too far away.”

Kearney is hopeful Aaron Burns, Brad Lyons and Stephen Dooley may play their part at Ferney Park.

“They are all getting close and it’s important to be fair to all of them,” he said.

“Brad nearly made the squad today, but hasn’t done full training yet.

“We knew Aaron was going to be out for a few weeks when he signed, but one thing we won’t do after signing him, is to hang him out to dry.

“He trained twice this week, had another good session today and will train on Tuesday night. We will keep the communication lines open after that and we will see how he sees about a possible place on the bench.

“Stephen is still in a bit of pain but will hopefully recover. Going forward we will need these players back to be a possible game changer as we enter the last 10 games.”

The Mallards have a real fight of their own to deal with as they sit four points adrift at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership.

January reinforcements have helped, but the loss of skipper Richard Brush after his controversial dismissal during the defeat at Glentoran will impact on them.

“The red card was a very poor refereeing decision,” said boss Gavin Dykes.

“Richard Brush comes out of goals, he makes a tackle outside the box and it’s a yellow card, but he’s not last man, there’s defenders behind him and yet he gets sent off.

“That changed the whole game, we had to put McKenna in goals and we had to sit in.

“It was gutting for the players, it was a massive effort that we put in.

“At 11 v 11 we were 1-0 up and quite comfortable to be honest and I couldn’t see anything happening.”