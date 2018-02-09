IRISH LEAGUE: League points the priority for cup finalists Dungannon Swifts at Linfield

Cup demands may dominate Dungannon Swifts life at present but boss Rodney McAree is determined to regain full focus for the 90-plus minutes of league play this weekend at Windsor Park.

Having last week experienced the extreme highs and lows only knockout football can provide, it is back to basics for a Danske Bank Premiership date at Linfield on Saturday that will serve as the final test ahead of a return to the same venue for next weekend’s BetMcLean League Cup final.

Linfield boss David Healy. Pic by INPHO.

For the pragmatic and professional McAree, however, the chance to secure a spot in club history with senior silverware must stand second in service to the short-term commitment.

“We know the cup final is big, of course, but we also need league points and Linfield are obviously strong with a lot of good players so we cannot go into the match thinking about anything else,” said McAree. “It is our third match against one of the bigger teams in a short space of time and we got the League Cup semi-final win over Crusaders then lost in the Irish Cup to Glenavon, so now take on Linfield before the final.

“You want to carry forward into the final with the right momentum and you could see last weekend against Glenavon how we failed to push on from the Crusaders win.

“Glenavon put us under pressure from the start and never gave us the opportunity to settle, which is what can happen at Windsor Park.

“So, as much as we can take motivation from beating Crusaders, we also should learn from the Glenavon defeat.

“We have doubts over some players and, at present, probably have a squad of 17 or so ready for Linfield but the good thing this season is the strength of the panel so we don’t feel as stretched as previous years.”

The Swifts secured praise for the tactics and teamwork which allowed Dungannon to cut off Crusaders’ unbeaten run at 23 fixtures. McAree is hoping for similar success against the defending league champions.

“I watched Linfield during the week against Warrenpoint Town and they scored three times off set-pieces,” said McAree. “They have players who offer a real threat in those situations and it is a massive strength and something Linfield must spend significant time on at training.

“So many goals come from set-pieces in modern football so it is no surprise but Linfield get a lot from that kind of situation.

“We have to make sure we never use something as positive for the club as reaching a senior cup final as any excuse for dropping our standards in the league.”

Linfield welcome the Swifts to Belfast aiming to build on two wins inside four days across cup and league.

David Healy’s men entered last weekend’s Tennent’s Irish Cup following failure to win in three fixtures before victory over Newry City AFC to seal the holders a quarter-final spot ahead of the midweek Warrenpoint win.

“Dungannon Swifts should be full of confidence coming to Windsor Park and it should be a good game,” said Healy on the club’s official website. “It would be nice in a game if we were to score the first goal and maybe get the second to see if we can go through the gears as there’s more in this team.

“Some of the performances and results have been hugely disappointing but I’ve full belief in the players we have to take this club forward.

“Results don’t lie but we want to build a team and squad to again make the club proud.

“We’ve not done that this year and we all love winning games.

“We’ve chopped and changed at the times after not quite hitting the heights due to form and suspension.

“You want to keep a winning team but, hopefully, now we can gain a bit of momentum and see where that takes us into the final stage of the season.”