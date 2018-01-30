IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield’s Ross Clarke joins Ards on loan

Linfield’s Ross Clarke has joined Ards on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder will join Colin Nixon’s side as they try to move up the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Linfield boss David Healy said: “I’d like to advise our supporters that we’ve agreed a deal with Ards for Ross Clarke to go on loan there until the end of the season.

“We’d all like to wish him well in the challenge he will face there and he will certainly settle easily, as there will be so many familiar faces for him at Ards.

“It’s a great move for Ross to go there and get the regular competitive first team game time that he needs at a good club,” added Healy.