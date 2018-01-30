IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield sign Joe Crowe from Norwich City

Linfield manager David Healy has strengthened his squad by signing Joe Crowe.

The defender was previously with Norwich City and Limerick and Healy is pleased to have got his man.

“I’m delighted that 19 year old Crowe has signed a contract with the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

“Joe joins us from Norwich City, although he was on loan at Limerick from July until the end of their season in November.

“He’s a versatile player who can cover several defensive positions and he’s a player I know well from when I was a coach at international under age level.

“He’s a local boy from Sandy Row who is very enthusiastic about joining the club and he will provide us with ‘a bit of steel’ defensively.

“The signing is subject to the international clearance formalities and I’m looking forward to working with Joe in training.

“He’s a competitive lad and he will strengthen the squad and increase competition levels.

“I know our supporters will welcome Joe to the squad and with his cross channel and League of Ireland experience, I know he will prove to be a quality addition to our squad.”