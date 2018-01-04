Irish League matches abandoned in Storm Eleanor to be replayed

All three Dankse Bank Prmiership matches abandoned during Storm Eleanor are to be replayed, it has emerged.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced the decision of its Premiership Management Committee on Thursday evening.

Re-arranged dates for the games have yet to be confirmed.

Glenavon were 2-0 up at Ards when their match was halted due to high winds.

Cliftonville and Ballymena were drawing 1-1 when the referee decided to wrap things up at half-time, while Glentoran and Warrenpoint Town were locked at 0-0 at the interval.

The three Danske Bank Premiership fixtures are as follows:

Ards v Glenavon

Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town